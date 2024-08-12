Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 4,205.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,426. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $197.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

