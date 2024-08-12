Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 4,205.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,426. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $197.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.
About Carbon Revolution Public
