CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

View Our Latest Report on CarGurus

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,160,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.