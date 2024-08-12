Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Buys C$100,100.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00.

TSE:CAS traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.17. 33,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,176. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.33.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

