Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Buys C$100,100.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00.
Cascades Stock Performance
TSE:CAS traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.17. 33,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,176. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
