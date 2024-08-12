CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

