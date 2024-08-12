CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,240,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $213.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

