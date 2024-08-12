CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0305

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and $1.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,158.38 or 0.97569966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

