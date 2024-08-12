Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0109

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $84.72 million and $2.47 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

