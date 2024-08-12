CIBC Raises dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.36.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
