Citigroup Raises Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $32.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 0.2 %

Sweetgreen stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 721,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,449,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

