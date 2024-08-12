Citigroup Trims Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Target Price to $11.50

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 159,831 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 605.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

