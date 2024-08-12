CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.11. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 5,394,142 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 653,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 1,249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 139,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Trading Down 8.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

