Compound Price Hits $42.53 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Compound has a market cap of $356.34 million and $34.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $42.53 or 0.00071261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008428 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,745 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

