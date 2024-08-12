Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $59.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Construction Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

