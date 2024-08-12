CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 33,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

