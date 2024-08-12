Craig Hallum Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $6.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLY

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 2,182,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $817.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fastly by 400.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.