Craig Hallum Raises Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $37.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

