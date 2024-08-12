CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.46. 2,284,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,486,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

