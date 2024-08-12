CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 949,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 181,516 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.