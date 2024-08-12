Czech National Bank Acquires 2,691 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $700,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.79. The company had a trading volume of 240,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,511. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

