Czech National Bank Buys 6,912 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.