Czech National Bank Buys Shares of 126,780 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 126,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.75. 325,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,346. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

