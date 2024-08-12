Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.60. 287,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.