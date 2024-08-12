Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Waste Management by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WM. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $203.90. 922,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

