Czech National Bank Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $43,733,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.74. The stock had a trading volume of 158,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

