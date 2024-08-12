Czech National Bank Has $13.62 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,708 shares of company stock worth $124,711,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.19.

NYSE TDG traded down $9.85 on Monday, hitting $1,236.25. 12,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,279.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,237.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

