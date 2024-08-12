Czech National Bank Purchases 3,988 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,330,000 after acquiring an additional 402,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,184 shares of company stock worth $14,719,573. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.88. 367,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,798. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.