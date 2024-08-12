Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.93.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after acquiring an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

