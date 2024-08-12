Decred Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.15 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $161.56 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.94 or 0.00016680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008447 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,249,389 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

