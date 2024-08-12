Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $389.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $389.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.78.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.75. The company had a trading volume of 245,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,982. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $438.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

