Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $24.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 20,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,570. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 472,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 151,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 26.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 52.6% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

