Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Target Price to $74.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PRKS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 156,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,789. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

