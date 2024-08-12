Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,709 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

