Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 302 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $66.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $659.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $71.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

