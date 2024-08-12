Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after acquiring an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $569.81 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $576.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.