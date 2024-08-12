Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

