Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,237 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

