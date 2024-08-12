Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $37.34 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.