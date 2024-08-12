Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,404 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $30.31 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.10, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

