Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 479,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.