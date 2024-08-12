Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

