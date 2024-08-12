Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFIV opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

