Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

View Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.