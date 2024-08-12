Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $165,986,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in 3M by 218.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

