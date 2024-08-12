Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $111.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

