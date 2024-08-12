Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $49.22.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

