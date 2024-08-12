Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,857,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $297.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

