Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $233,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

PBH opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

