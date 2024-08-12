Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $234,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,832 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CEMEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 192,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,296,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

