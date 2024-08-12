Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $157.03 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

