Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $240.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day moving average of $239.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

